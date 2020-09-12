LAHORE: September 12 – Staffers demonstrating their skills during a programme arranged by Rescue-1122 to mark the World First Aid Day. APP Photo by Rana Imran

LAHORE: September 12 - Staffers demonstrating their skills during a programme arranged by Rescue-1122 to mark the World First Aid Day. APP Photo by Rana Imran
APP48-12 LAHORE: September 12 - Staffers demonstrating their skills during a programme arranged by Rescue-1122 to mark the World First Aid Day. APP Photo by Rana Imran
APP48-12

ALSO READ  LAHORE: September 12 - Staffers demonstrating their skills during a programme arranged by Rescue-1122 to mark the World First Aid Day. APP Photo by Rana Imran

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR