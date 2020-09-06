PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: September 06 Singer performing national song on the stage during a ceremony to mark Defence Day of Pakistan at Alhamra Arts Council. APP photo by Ashraf Ch Sun, 6 Sep 2020, 11:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-06 LAHORE: September 06 Singer performing national song on the stage during a ceremony to mark Defence Day of Pakistan at Alhamra Arts Council. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP46-06 ALSO READ LAHORE: September 06 Artists performing national song on the stage during a ceremony to mark Defence Day of Pakistan at Alhamra Arts Council. APP photo by Ashraf Ch