PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Lahore Railway Station decorated with green and white lights on the eve of Diamond Jubilee Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan Sat, 13 Aug 2022, 9:15 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP64-130822 LAHORE: August 13 - Lahore Railway Station decorated with green and white lights on the eve of Diamond Jubilee Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan. APP photo by Rana Imran APP64-130822 LAHORE: APP65-130822 LAHORE: August 13 – WAPDA House decorated with green and white lights on the eve of Diamond Jubilee Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan. APP photo by Rana Imran