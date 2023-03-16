PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Lahore Qalanders players celebrated the Multan Sultans player wicket (Muhammad Rizwan bowled by Rashid Khan) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Thu, 16 Mar 2023, 12:27 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP58-150323 LAHORE: March 15 - Lahore Qalanders players celebrated the Multan Sultans player wicket (Muhammad Rizwan bowled by Rashid Khan) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/ABB/FHA APP58-150323 LAHORE APP59-150323 LAHORE APP60-150323 LAHORE