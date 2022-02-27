PhotosSports Photos Lahore Qalanders player Muhammad Hafeez celebrated the fifty runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Sun, 27 Feb 2022, 11:23 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP45-270222 Lahore: February 27 - Lahore Qalanders player Muhammad Hafeez celebrated the fifty runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari Lahore APP43-270222 Lahore: February 27 – Multan Sultans player Shan Masood throwing the ball to the David for catch (out Kamran Ghulam catch David ball by Asif Afridi) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP44-270222 Lahore: February 27 – Lahore Qalanders player Muhammad Hafeez playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP46-270222 Lahore: February 27 – Multan Sultans player Shahnawaz Dahani celebrated the wicket of Lahore Qalanders player Muhammad Hafeez during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP47-270222 Lahore: February 27 – Multan Sultans bowler willey celebrated the wicket of Lahore Qalanders player Zeeshan Ashraf during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP48-270222 Lahore: February 27 – Multan Sultans player Asif Afridi bowled by Zaman Khan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP49-270222 Lahore: February 27 – Multan Sultans player Shan Masood run out by Fakhar Zaman during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP50-270222 Lahore: February 27 – Multan Sultans player Muhammad Rizwan bowled out by Muhammad Hafeez during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari