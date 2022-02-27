Lahore Qalanders player Muhammad Hafeez celebrated the fifty runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

APP45-270222 Lahore: February 27 - Lahore Qalanders player Muhammad Hafeez celebrated the fifty runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP43-270222 Lahore: February 27 – Multan Sultans player Shan Masood throwing the ball to the David for catch (out Kamran Ghulam catch David ball by Asif Afridi) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP44-270222 Lahore: February 27 – Lahore Qalanders player Muhammad Hafeez playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP46-270222 Lahore: February 27 – Multan Sultans player Shahnawaz Dahani celebrated the wicket of Lahore Qalanders player Muhammad Hafeez during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP47-270222 Lahore: February 27 – Multan Sultans bowler willey celebrated the wicket of Lahore Qalanders player Zeeshan Ashraf during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP48-270222 Lahore: February 27 – Multan Sultans player Asif Afridi bowled by Zaman Khan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP49-270222 Lahore: February 27 – Multan Sultans player Shan Masood run out by Fakhar Zaman during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP50-270222 Lahore: February 27 – Multan Sultans player Muhammad Rizwan bowled out by Muhammad Hafeez during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

Players of Lahore Qalanders celebrating after winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad Uniteds batter Azam Khan being run out by Haris Rauf during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalander at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium.

Lahore Qalanders batter Kamran Ghulam playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalander at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United players celebrated after the wicket of Peshawar Zalmi player Mohammad Haris during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders players celebrates after dismissal the Peshawar Zalmi player Haider Ali catch Shaheen Shah Afridi ball by Wiese during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Fakhar Zaman becomes third batter to score 500 runs in single PSL edition

Quetta Gladiators Player James Vince bowled by Usman Qadir during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi player Livingstone bowled out during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi player Hazratullah Zazai playing during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Fakhar Zaman becomes icon player of Kotli Lions

Lack of contributions from middle-order batting quite worrying: Inzamam

Fakhar’s super knock helps him move-up in ICC Rankings