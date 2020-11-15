Lahore Qalandars batsman Tamim Iqbal plays a shot in match playing between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultan teams during 2nd Eliminator Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 at National Stadium
APP49-151120 KARACHI: November 15 - Lahore Qalandars batsman Tamim Iqbal plays a shot in match playing between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultan teams during 2nd Eliminator Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 at National Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP49-151120

ALSO READ  A view of 2nd Eliminator Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultan teams at National Stadium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR