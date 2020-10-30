LAHORE: October 30  President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan addressing during reception hosted by Jammat Islami. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP60-30 LAHORE: October 30  President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan addressing during reception hosted by Jammat Islami. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP60-30

ALSO READ  Indian threats against AJK, Pakistan cannot be overlooked: Masood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR