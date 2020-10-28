Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: October 28 – Health worker administering anti polio drops to child... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: October 28 – Health worker administering anti polio drops to child during Anti Polio Campaign. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 11:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-28 LAHORE: October 28 - Health worker administering anti polio drops to child during Anti Polio Campaign. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed APP45-28 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 28 A health worker marking the house after administering anti polio drops to child during 5-day Anti-Polio Drive. APP photo by Ashraf Ch RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SARGODHA: October 28 – A health worker administering anti polio drops to child at Tewana Park during 5-day Anti-Polio Drive. APP photo by Hassan... BAHAWALPUR: October 28 Health worker administering anti polio drops to child during anti polio campaign. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari LAHORE: October 28 A health worker marking the house after administering anti polio drops to child during 5-day Anti-Polio Drive. APP photo by...