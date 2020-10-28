Home Photos National Photos LAHORE: October 28 President Dr. Arif Alvi along with Governor Punjab... PhotosNational Photos LAHORE: October 28 President Dr. Arif Alvi along with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Welfare Wing at Governor House. APP Photo by Rana Imran Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 11:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP65-28 LAHORE: October 28 President Dr. Arif Alvi along with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Welfare Wing at Governor House. APP Photo by Rana Imran APP65-28 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 27 - President Dr. Arif Alvi and First Lady Mrs. Samina Alvi attending briefing on Population Welfare & Disability Welfare at Governor House. APP photo by Rana Imran RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 28 President Dr. Arif Alvi along with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Welfare Wing at... PESHAWAR: October 28 – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman presides BoG meeting of IM Sciences at Governor House. APP PESHAWAR: October 28 – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman talking with delegation of the IIM Foundation at Governor House. APP