LAHORE: October 27 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi reverberating pink flag at Breast Cancer Awareness programme at Shaukat Khanum Hospital. APP Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 12:51 AM

LAHORE: October 27 - Begum Samina Arif Alvi planting a sapling at Shadab Training Institute of Special Education. APP

LAHORE: October 27 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi visiting the stalls of Hand Made Articles prepared by special children at Shadab Training Institute of Special Education. APP

LAHORE: October 27 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi viewing the performance of special children at Shadab Training Institute of Special Education. APP