Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 27 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi planting a sapling at... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 27 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi planting a sapling at Shadab Training Institute of Special Education. APP Tue, 27 Oct 2020, 6:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-27 LAHORE: October 27 - Begum Samina Arif Alvi planting a sapling at Shadab Training Institute of Special Education. APP APP03-27 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 27 - Begum Samina Arif Alvi viewing the performance of special children at Shadab Training Institute of Special Education. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 27 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi visiting the stalls of Hand Made Articles prepared by special children at Shadab Training Institute of... LAHORE: October 27 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi viewing the performance of special children at Shadab Training Institute of Special Education. APP ISLAMABAD: October 12 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing a Breast Cancer Awareness Ceremony. APP