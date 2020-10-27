LAHORE: October 27 - Activists of Youth Forum for Kashmir holding placards during a protest to mark Kashmir Black Day in solidarity with Kashmiris. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP28-27 LAHORE: October 27 - Activists of Youth Forum for Kashmir holding placards during a protest to mark Kashmir Black Day in solidarity with Kashmiris. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP28-27

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing the event held to express solidarity with Kashmiri Youth on Kashmir Black Day. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR