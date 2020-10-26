LAHORE: October 26 - Begum Parveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program at Governor House. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP60-26 LAHORE: October 26 - Begum Parveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program at Governor House. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP60-26

ALSO READ  KARACHI: October 25 - First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program at Lady Dufferin Hospital. APP photo M. Saeed Qureshi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR