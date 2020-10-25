Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: October 25 Passengers traveling on the Orange Line Train after... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: October 25 Passengers traveling on the Orange Line Train after inauguration. APP photo by Ashraf Ch Sun, 25 Oct 2020, 10:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-25 LAHORE: October 25 Passengers traveling on the Orange Line Train after inauguration. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP20-25 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 25 Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar along with Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin inaugurate Orange Line Train. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 25 Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar along with Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin inaugurate Orange Line Train. APP LAHORE: October 25 Chinese women traveling on the Orange Line Train while holding flags of Pakistan and China after inauguration. APP photo by... LAHORE: October 25 Staffers welcome the passengers at the door of Orange Line Train after inauguration. APP photo by Ashraf Ch