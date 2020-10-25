LAHORE: October 25  Passengers traveling on the Orange Line Train after inauguration. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP20-25 LAHORE: October 25  Passengers traveling on the Orange Line Train after inauguration. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP20-25

ALSO READ  LAHORE: October 25  Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar along with Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin inaugurate Orange Line Train. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR