LAHORE: October 24 - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain cutting the ribbon to inaugurate Cannabis Center of Research in Cancer and Neurological Disease at University of Lahore. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP37-24 LAHORE: October 24 - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain cutting the ribbon to inaugurate Cannabis Center of Research in Cancer and Neurological Disease at University of Lahore. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP37-24

ALSO READ  LAHORE: October 24 - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain talking to media after inauguration of Cannabis Center of Research in Cancer and Neurological Disease at University of Lahore. APP photo by Rana Imran

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR