Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: October 24 A view of cycle rally start from Town... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: October 24 A view of cycle rally start from Town Hall to mark the World Polio Day. APP photo by Amir Khan Sat, 24 Oct 2020, 6:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-24 LAHORE: October 24 A view of cycle rally start from Town Hall to mark the World Polio Day. APP photo by Amir Khan APP13-24 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: October 24 - President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza leading a walk during Frontline Polio Workers Recognition ceremony to mark World Polio Day at Rawalpindi Arts Council. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 24 – President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza distributing certificates among the polio workers during Frontline Polio Workers Recognition ceremony to mark World... RAWALPINDI: October 24 – President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza in a group photo during Frontline Polio Workers Recognition ceremony to mark World Polio Day... RAWALPINDI: October 24 – President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza leading a walk during Frontline Polio Workers Recognition ceremony to mark World Polio Day at...