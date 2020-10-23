LAHORE: October 23  Players struggling to get hold on the ball during a match between AOS and Guard Group polo teams played at Lahore Polo Club during Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020. APP Photo by Rana Imran
APP43-23 LAHORE: October 23  Players struggling to get hold on the ball during a match between AOS and Guard Group polo teams played at Lahore Polo Club during Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020. APP Photo by Rana Imran
APP43-23

ALSO READ  GILGIT: October 23 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match played between NLI and GBPWD polo teams during Jashan-e-Azadi Polo Tournament played at Shahi Polo Ground. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR