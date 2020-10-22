Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 22 – A vendor displaying decorative stuffs to attract the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 22 – A vendor displaying decorative stuffs to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Amir Khan Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 9:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-22 LAHORE: October 22 - A vendor displaying decorative stuffs to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Amir Khan APP23-22 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: October 22 An illuminated view of Memon Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: October 22 An illuminated view of Memon Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan HYDERABAD: October 22 An illuminated view of Mustafa Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan KARACHI: October 21 – A family purchasing flags and other stuff from vendor for upcoming Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo Syed Abbas Mehdi