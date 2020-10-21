Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 21 – Relief Commissioner/Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 21 – Relief Commissioner/Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar addressing a press conference on the current situation of smog. APP photo by Amir Khan Wed, 21 Oct 2020, 3:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-21 LAHORE: October 21 - Relief Commissioner/Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar addressing a press conference on the current situation of smog. APP photo by Amir Khan APP23-21