LAHORE: October 21 - Relief Commissioner/Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar addressing a press conference on the current situation of smog. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP23-21 LAHORE: October 21 - Relief Commissioner/Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar addressing a press conference on the current situation of smog. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP23-21