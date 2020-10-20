Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 20 – People purchasing colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 20 – People purchasing colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Amir Khan Tue, 20 Oct 2020, 4:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-20 LAHORE: October 20 - People purchasing colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Amir Khan APP17-20 ALSO READ LARKANA: October 20 Vendors displaying decorative and other stuff to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA: October 20 Vendors displaying decorative and other stuff to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Nadeem... LARKANA: October 20 Vendors displaying decorative and other stuff to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Nadeem... HYDERABAD: October 20 An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Farhan...