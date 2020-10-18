Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 18 – Shopkeepers carrying their luggage collecting from their shops... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 18 – Shopkeepers carrying their luggage collecting from their shops after fire erupts in Hafeez Centre. APP Photo by Rana Imran Sun, 18 Oct 2020, 7:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-18 LAHORE: October 18 - Shopkeepers carrying their luggage collecting from their shops after fire erupts in Hafeez Centre. APP Photo by Rana Imran APP17-18 Sponsored Ad