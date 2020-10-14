Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 14 – Secretary Women Development Punjab Ambreen Raza addressing during... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 14 – Secretary Women Development Punjab Ambreen Raza addressing during the launching of Essential Services Package for Women and Girls Subject to Violence. APP photo by Amir Khan Wed, 14 Oct 2020, 10:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-14 LAHORE: October 14 - Secretary Women Development Punjab Ambreen Raza addressing during the launching of Essential Services Package for Women and Girls Subject to Violence. APP photo by Amir Khan APP51-14 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR WPC to ensure enhanced women participation in agriculture sector PESHAWAR: August 29 Women perform religious rituals during the 9th Muharramul Haram procession at Sadar Bazar. Muharramul Harram known as the first month... KARACHI: August 27 Women wads through rain water accumulated at one of the road of Korangi area after heavy rain in Provincial Capital....