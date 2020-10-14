Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: October 14 An artist giving final touches to the painting... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: October 14 An artist giving final touches to the painting on the wall. APP photo by Ashraf Ch Wed, 14 Oct 2020, 7:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-14 LAHORE: October 14 An artist giving final touches to the painting on the wall. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP09-14 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 04 – Students busy in painting during “Street Children” visit of “Street Library” established at footpath adjacent to Village Restaurant near Hotel... LAHORE: September 14 – An artist busy in giving final touch to painting of Sardar Abdul Rab Nishtar and his granddaughter Dr. Sania Nishtar.... MULTAN: August 24 – Arts students of Bahauddin Zakariya University busy in painting on the wall to add beautification in the city. APP photo...