Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: October 12 – A vendor preparing musical instrument drums for sale... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: October 12 – A vendor preparing musical instrument drums for sale at his shop in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari Mon, 12 Oct 2020, 9:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-12 LAHORE: October 12 - A vendor preparing musical instrument drums for sale at his shop in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP37-12