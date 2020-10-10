Home Photos National Photos LAHORE: October 10 – Federal Minister for interior Brig (R) Ijaz Shah... PhotosNational Photos LAHORE: October 10 – Federal Minister for interior Brig (R) Ijaz Shah addressing the closing ceremony of 9th National Rescue Challenge. APP photo by Rana Imran Sat, 10 Oct 2020, 8:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-10 LAHORE: October 10 - Federal Minister for interior Brig (R) Ijaz Shah addressing the closing ceremony of 9th National Rescue Challenge. APP photo by Rana Imran APP26-10 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 01 Federal Minister for Interior, Brig(R) Ijaz Ahmad in a meeting with Ambassador of Qatar H.E. Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman bin...