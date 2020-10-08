ALSO READ LAHORE: October 08 Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar distributing certificates among different rescue teams during the" National Dissater Awareness Day " as part of journey from earthquake 2005 to UN INSARAG certification, Pakistan Rescue team is 1st United nation INSARAG Classified team in South Asia during function at Governors House. APP photo by rana Imran
