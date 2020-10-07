LAHORE: October 07  People getting free milk at Data Darbar during the 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP54-07 LAHORE: October 07  People getting free milk at Data Darbar during the 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP54-07

ALSO READ  LAHORE: October 07 - Malangs performing Dhamal at Data Darbar during the 977th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR