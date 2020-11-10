LAHORE: November 10 - Residents standing near the barrier as smart lockdown imposed due to several cases of COVID-19 in different areas of the city. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP63-10 LAHORE: November 10 - Residents standing near the barrier as smart lockdown imposed due to several cases of COVID-19 in different areas of the city. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP63-10

ALSO READ  WHO chief looks forward to working 'closely' with Biden, urges boosting fight against coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR