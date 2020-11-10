Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 10 Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri in... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 10 Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri in a meeting with Ch Shafih Hussain son of Ch Shujaat Hussain enquiring about the reports of his father health at Service Hospital. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed Tue, 10 Nov 2020, 9:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-10 LAHORE: November 10 Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri in a meeting with Ch Shafih Hussain son of Ch Shujaat Hussain enquiring about the reports of his father health at Service Hospital. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed APP47-10 ALSO READ Smog Control Room set-up to ensure smog monitoring RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Smog Control Room set-up to ensure smog monitoring Imran Khan to serve as Prime Minister till 2028; says Fawad NA Deputy Speaker demands to recall Pakistani envoy from Paris