LAHORE: November 09 – Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers during change of guard ceremony to pay homage to the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birthday anniversary at Mazar-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

Mon, 9 Nov 2020, 3:23 PM

APP10-09 LAHORE: November 09 - Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers during change of guard ceremony to pay homage to the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birthday anniversary at Mazar-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

LAHORE: November 09 - Pakistan Navy Station Commander Commodore Nematullah laying floral wreath during change of guard ceremony to pay homage to the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birthday anniversary at Mazar-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari