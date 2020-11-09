Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 09 – Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers during change of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 09 – Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers during change of guard ceremony to pay homage to the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birthday anniversary at Mazar-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari Mon, 9 Nov 2020, 3:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-09 LAHORE: November 09 - Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers during change of guard ceremony to pay homage to the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birthday anniversary at Mazar-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP08-09 ALSO READ LAHORE: November 09 - Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers during change of guard ceremony to pay homage to the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birthday anniversary at Mazar-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: November 09 – Pakistan Navy Station Commander Commodore Nematullah laying floral wreath during change of guard ceremony to pay homage to the Poet... LAHORE: November 09 – Pakistan Navy Station Commander Commodore Nematullah offering dua after laying floral wreath during change of guard ceremony to pay homage... LAHORE: November 09 – Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers during change of guard ceremony to pay homage to the Poet of the East Allama...