Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 09 Provincial Cabinet Committee for Stoppage of COVID-19 in... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 09 Provincial Cabinet Committee for Stoppage of COVID-19 in a special meeting on the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar regarding to cope the situation on the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the province. APP Mon, 9 Nov 2020, 11:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-09 LAHORE: November 09 Provincial Cabinet Committee for Stoppage of COVID-19 in a special meeting on the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar regarding to cope the situation on the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the province. APP APP42-09 ALSO READ 255 new Corona cases reported in capital: NCOC RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: November 09 – Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar offering Duaa after laying floral wreath during change of guard ceremony to pay homage to... LAHORE: November 09 Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar offering Duaa after laying plural wreath on the mausoleum of National Poet Allama Muhammad... Digital economy important to check corruption, broaden tax net: President