LAHORE: November 09  Provincial Cabinet Committee for Stoppage of COVID-19 in a special meeting on the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar regarding to cope the situation on the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the province. APP
APP42-09 LAHORE: November 09  Provincial Cabinet Committee for Stoppage of COVID-19 in a special meeting on the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar regarding to cope the situation on the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the province. APP
APP42-09

ALSO READ  255 new Corona cases reported in capital: NCOC

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR