LAHORE: November 07 People participating in a demonstrating for the promotion of Punjabi Education outside Press Club. APP Photo by Amir Khan

Sat, 7 Nov 2020, 5:20 PM

APP03-07 LAHORE: November 07 People participating in a demonstrating for the promotion of Punjabi Education outside Press Club. APP Photo by Amir Khan

SARGODHA: September 23 Rescue-1122 officials demonstrating their skills Inter District Rescue Challenge to deal with emergencies at Rescue-1122 office Aziz Bhatti Town. APP...

SARGODHA: September 23 Rescue-1122 officials demonstrating their skills Inter District Rescue Challenge to deal with emergencies at Rescue-1122 office Aziz Bhatti Town. APP...

PESHAWAR: June 25 – SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar demonstrating the Ehsaas payment System to Chief Minister KP and Chief Secretary KP during visit to...