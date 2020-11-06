Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: November 06 – Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: November 06 – Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir addressing at Lahore Chamber of Commerce. APP photo by Amir Khan Fri, 6 Nov 2020, 7:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-06 LAHORE: November 06 - Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir addressing at Lahore Chamber of Commerce. APP photo by Amir Khan APP41-06 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: November 06 Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir calls on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 06 Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir calls on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi. APP LAHORE: October 29 – Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar addresses Industrialists and traders at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries. APP ISLAMABAD: September 17 – President Dr Arif Alvi awarding trophies to prominent businessmen and members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Aiwan-e-Sadr....