Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 05 – Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 05 – Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Temoor Khan Bhatti in a group photo with players after inauguration of Punjab Tennis Stadium. APP photo by Ashraf Ch Thu, 5 Nov 2020, 7:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-05 LAHORE: November 05 - Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Temoor Khan Bhatti in a group photo with players after inauguration of Punjab Tennis Stadium. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP41-05