LAHORE: November 05  Punjab Minister for Colonies and Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan inaugurates a restaurant in Zam Zam Tower Gulberg. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP66-05 LAHORE: November 05  Punjab Minister for Colonies and Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan inaugurates a restaurant in Zam Zam Tower Gulberg. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP66-05