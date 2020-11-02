Home Photos National Photos LAHORE: November 02 – Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani in... PhotosNational Photos LAHORE: November 02 – Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani in a meeting with officers during his visit to Press Information Department. APP Mon, 2 Nov 2020, 5:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-02 LAHORE: November 02 - Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani in a meeting with officers during his visit to Press Information Department. APP APP04-02