Home Photos National Photos LAHORE: November 02 – Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani in... PhotosNational Photos LAHORE: November 02 – Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani in a group photo officers during his visit to Press Information Department. APP Mon, 2 Nov 2020, 5:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-02 LAHORE: November 02 - Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani in a group photo officers during his visit to Press Information Department. APP APP06-02 ALSO READ LAHORE: November 02 - Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani in a meeting with officers during his visit to Press Information Department. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: November 02 – Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani in a meeting with officers during his visit to Press Information Department. APP