LAHORE: November 02 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) burn Modi's rally in support of Pakistan Army outside Lahore Press Club. APP photo by Amir Khan Mon, 2 Nov 2020, 7:42 PM

APP35-02 LAHORE: November 02 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) burn Modi's rally in support of Pakistan Army outside Lahore Press Club. APP photo by Amir Khan

LAHORE: November 02 - Ijaz Chaudhry is addressing a rally in support of Pakistan Army on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf outside Lahore Press Club. APP photo by Amir Khan