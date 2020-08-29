LAHORE: August 29 – A large number of mourners attending the procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW).APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: August 29  Mourners attending the 9th Muharramul Haram procession at G-6. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). Imam Hussain (AS) and his family and some of his companions massacred in battle of Karbala on the 10th Muharram. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood