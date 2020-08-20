LAHORE: August 20 – A vehicle passing through rain water accumulated on the road during heavy rain in provincial capital. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch

APP39-20

ALSO READ  LAHORE: August 20 - Gypsy youngsters collecting discarded onions and potatoes thrown by vendors at Vegetable Market as they passing through rain water accumulated at fruit and vegetable market after heavy rain that experienced in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR