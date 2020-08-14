LAHORE: August 14 – An attractive view of fireworks at Greater Iqbal Park to mark Independence Day celebrations on last late night in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

LAHORE: August 14 - An attractive view of fireworks at Greater Iqbal Park to mark Independence Day celebrations on last late night in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP46-14 LAHORE: August 14 - An attractive view of fireworks at Greater Iqbal Park to mark Independence Day celebrations on last late night in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP46-14

ALSO READ  LAHORE: August 14 - An attractive view of fireworks at Greater Iqbal Park to mark Independence Day celebrations on last night in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR