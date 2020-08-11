PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: August 11 – A staffer checking temperature of visitors at the entrance gate as the Zoo opened after government lifted lockdown. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari August 11, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-11 LAHORE: August 11 - A staffer checking temperature of visitors at the entrance gate as the Zoo opened after government lifted lockdown. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP48-11 ALSO READ LAHORE: August 11 - People visiting the Zoo after opening as government lifted lockdown. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari