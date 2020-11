Lady Health Worker administering anti-polio drops to a child during 5-day anti-polio campaign at Mian Muhammad Trust Hospital

#TahmimGhandapur of KP becomes fastest #athlete , wins two gold in 100m, 400m in Girls Meet



#APPNews

#KPKUpdates #sports @infokpgovt



https://www.app.com.pk/sports/tahmim-ghandapur-of-kp-becomes-fastest-athlete-wins-two-gold-in-100m-400m-in-girls-meet/