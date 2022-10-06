Lady health personnel administering anti-typhoid vaccine during anti-typhoid campaign at Children Hospital Quetta

Lady health personnel administering anti-typhoid vaccine during anti-typhoid campaign at Children Hospital Quetta
APP30-061022 QUETTA: October 06 –Lady health personnel administering anti-typhoid vaccine during anti-typhoid campaign at Children Hospital Quetta. APP
Lady health personnel administering anti-typhoid vaccine during anti-typhoid campaign at Children Hospital Quetta
APP30-061022 QUETTA
Lady health personnel administering anti-typhoid vaccine during anti-typhoid campaign at Children Hospital Quetta
APP31-061022 QUETTA: October 06 –A male health personnel administering anti-typhoid vaccine to infant on mother’s lap during campaign at Children Hospital Quetta. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR