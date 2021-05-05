Home Photos Feature Photos Ladies selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendor stall at Latifabad Market... PhotosFeature Photos Ladies selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendor stall at Latifabad Market during shopping for preparation of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr Wed, 5 May 2021, 6:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-050521 HYDERABAD: May 05 Ladies selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendor stall at Latifabad Market during shopping for preparation of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. APP photo by Akram Ali APP11-050521HYDERABAD: May 05 Ladies selecting & purchasing shoes from vendor stall at Latifabad Market during shopping for preparation of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ Shiite Muslim devotees take part in a procession to commemorate the death anniversary of Prophet Mohammad's companion and son-in-law Imam Ali RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Workers busy in coloring women clothes at their workplace as per demand ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr at Kashmir Bazar A girl busy in shopping from jewelry stall ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr at Kashmir Bazar Mourners during procession of Yom-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali at Al-Rahim Shopping Center Road