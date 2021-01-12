Home Photos General Coverage Photos Ladies busy in pasting dung cake on wall PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Ladies busy in pasting dung cake on wall Tue, 12 Jan 2021, 6:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-120121 MULTAN: January 12 - Ladies busy in pasting dung cake on wall. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP48-120121 ALSO READ Workers busy in painting the road side protector at highway bridge RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Workers busy in painting the road side protector at highway bridge Ladies busy in selecting and purchasing footwear from roadside vendor RAWALPINDI: September 07 A PHA worker busy in cutting plants at Airport Road Rawalpindi. APP photo by Abid Zia