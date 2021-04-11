Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers unloading variety of dates from truck at Fruit and Vegetable Market... PhotosFeature Photos Labourers unloading variety of dates from truck at Fruit and Vegetable Market as the demand increased during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak in Provincial Capital Sun, 11 Apr 2021, 10:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-110421 LAHORE: April 11 - Labourers unloading variety of dates from truck at Fruit and Vegetable Market as the demand increased during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Rana Imran ALSO READ Vendor displaying different dates to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers busy in repairing jute bags to refill vegetables at the fruit and vegetable market. Labourers busy in carpeting Prince Ali Road during development in the city A vendor displaying dates to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak at Tower Market