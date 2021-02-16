Labourers unloading bundle of husk from delivery truck at Bhara Kaho area
APP51-160221 ISLAMABAD: February 16 - Labourers unloading bundle of husk from delivery truck at Bhara Kaho area. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

ALSO READ  People busy in loading a camel on delivery truck for transportation at Pirwahdai

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR