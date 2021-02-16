Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers unloading bundle of husk from delivery truck at Bhara Kaho areaPhotosFeature PhotosLabourers unloading bundle of husk from delivery truck at Bhara Kaho area Tue, 16 Feb 2021, 8:49 PM5Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-160221 ISLAMABAD: February 16 - Labourers unloading bundle of husk from delivery truck at Bhara Kaho area. APP photo by Irshad SheikhALSO READ People busy in loading a camel on delivery truck for transportation at PirwahdaiRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers busy in filling husk into big sacks to be sold to customers at PirwahdaiPeople busy in loading a camel on delivery truck for transportation at PirwahdaiFirewood is in high demand owing to the low temperatures and little availability of LPG in rural areas