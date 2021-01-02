Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers sitting fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in the... PhotosFeature Photos Labourers sitting fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in the provincial capital Sat, 2 Jan 2021, 6:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-020121 LAHORE: January 02 Labourers sitting fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in the provincial capital. APP photo by Rana Imran APP27-020121 ALSO READ Craftsmen sitting around the fire to keep themselves warm in chilled weather in the provincial capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Craftsmen sitting around the fire to keep themselves warm in chilled weather in the provincial capital People sitting around the fire to keep them warm during chilled weather after snow fall in the city Labourers busy in loading old tyres on the delivery truck at Canal Road